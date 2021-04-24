  • MORE MARKET STATS

Uttarakhand: Avalanche hits Sumna area in Chamoli district; 8 killed, 384 persons rescued so far

April 24, 2021 12:39 PM

Uttarakhand Avalanche: Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said he is monitoring the situation closely.

Uttarakhand avalancheAccording to reports, 384 persons have been rescued so far.

An avalanche hit the area close to the Sumna in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district yesterday. The affected areas are near the Indo-China border. Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat today conducted an aerial survey of the Sumna area of the Joshimath Sector in Chamoli district, where an avalanche occurred due to heavy snowfall.

The CM informed that Home Minister Amit Shah has called him last night. “NDRF and District Administration are on the job. ITBP and BRO were informed. The rescue was done quickly. I did an aerial survey today. BRO is carrying out the operation but the connectivity remains affected,” said CM Tirath Singh Rawat.

According to reports, 384 persons have been rescued so far. “6 of them are critical and currently under medical treatment. We have recovered 8 bodies so far. Rescue operation is in progress,” said Indian Army.

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials said that information was received about a part of a glacier collapsing beyond Sumna Chawki near Malari.

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat tweeted saying an alert has been issued and he is in constant touch with the BRO and the district administration for updates.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said he is monitoring the situation closely.

“Unfortunate that a disaster has struck Reni Village of Uttarakhand owing to a glacier burst on Dhauliganga river…I am monitoring the situation closely. CWC is on alert and a team led by a secretary-level officer has taken charge of the situation,” he wrote on Twitter.

In February, a glacier burst killed nearly 80 people in Chamoli while many went missing.

