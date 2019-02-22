Uttarakhand assembly passes quota bill for unreserved categories in jobs

By: | Updated: February 22, 2019 10:57 PM

The economically weak in unreserved categories do not have proportionate representation in public services and posts in comparison to other sections.

The bill applies only to permanent residents of the state who are not covered under the existing reservation schemes for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Socially and Educationally Backward classes. (File)

Uttarakhand Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a bill giving 10 per cent reservation in jobs to the economically weak in unreserved categories.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prakash Pant, who had introduced the legislation in the House on Thursday, said the bill was being brought to provide equal opportunities for all sections in public services.

The economically weak in unreserved categories do not have proportionate representation in public services and posts in comparison to other sections, he said.

The bill applies only to permanent residents of the state who are not covered under the existing reservation schemes for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Socially and Educationally Backward classes.

This reservation will be given to people from families whose gross annual income from all sources including salary, agriculture, profession, business is less than Rs 8 lakh.

The constitutional amendment to provide the 10 per cent quota was approved by Parliament and had received assent of President Ram Nath Kovind in January.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Uttarakhand assembly passes quota bill for unreserved categories in jobs
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition