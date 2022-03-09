Uttarakhand Assembly Election Result 2022: Counting of votes for 40 assembly seats to begin at 8 AM tomorrow

Uttarakhand Election Results 2022, Vote Counting for UK Assembly Election 2022: The state voted in a single phase on February 14 and recorded a voter turnout of over 65 per cent.

Uttarakhand Assembly Election Result 2022, UK Election 2022 Vote Counting: The counting of votes for Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022 will take place tomorrow, i.e. March 10. Ahead of the counting, both the BJP and Congress have expressed confidence of victory even as the exit polls threw up mixed results with some predicting the return of Congress and some projecting that BJP will retain power. The state voted in a single phase on February 14 and recorded a voter turnout of over 65 per cent. The entry of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made the contest interesting and exit polls even indicated that AAP may make its debut in the Uttarakhand assembly as well.

The key candidates in the poll battle include former chief minister Harish Rawat from Lalkuwa, Pritam Singh from the Chakrata, Yashpal Arya from Bajpur, Anukriti Gusain Rawat from Lansdowne, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami from Khatima, Madan Kaushik from Haridwar, Satpal Maharaj from Chaubattakhal and Dhan Singh Rawat from the Srinagar assembly constituency.

Of the two major exit polls, ABP-CVoter predicted a majority for the Congress while India Today-Axis MyIndia projected BJP’s victory. The ABP-CVoter exit poll predicted 32-38 for the Congress, 26-32 seats for the BJP, two seats for AAP and 3-7 seats for others, thus indicating a return of the Congress in Uttarakhand. The India Today-Axis MyIndia exit poll predicted 36-46 seats for the BJP, 20-30 seats for Congress and 2-5 seats for AAP and two seats for the BSP.

In the previous assembly polls, the BJP had bagged 57 seats out of the total 70 while the Congress had to settle for 11 seats. The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM tomorrow and the first trends are likely to begin coming in soon after.