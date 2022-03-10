Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Full list of winners – constituency wise results

Uttarakhand Election 2022 Winners List, Uttarakhand Assembly Election Full List of Winners: A total of 632 candidates were in the poll fray.

Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 Full List of Winners: Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 Full List of Winners: The counting of votes is underway in Uttarakhand for the 70-member assembly. The voting in the state was held on February 14 in a single phase. The state witnessed a direct contest between the ruling BJP and the Congress even though the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) campaigned hard to bring its Delhi model to the hill state. The BJP, Congress and AAP had fielded candidates in all 70 seats. A total of 632 candidates were in the fray from 70 assembly seats. Of the four assembly elections that the Uttarakhand had witnessed since 2002, both the Congress and the BJP had two terms each. No chief minister in the state has so far completed a five-year term except for ND Tiwari. The BJP had to change two chief ministers in its five-year tenure between 2017 and 2022.

The exit polls had predicted mixed results with some favouring BJP and some favouring Congress. ABP-CVoter exit polls had predicted a majority for the Congress while India Today-Axis MyIndia projected BJP’s victory. The ABP-CVoter exit poll gave 32-38 seats to the Congress, 26-32 seats to the BJP, two seats for AAP and 3-7 seats for others, thus indicating a return of the Congress in Uttarakhand. The India Today-Axis MyIndia exit poll predicted 36-46 seats for the saffron party, 20-30 seats for Congress and 2-5 seats for AAP and two seats for the BSP. The BJP and Congress were locked in straight contests on 40 to 45 seats, while the regional outfits make the fight triangular on 25-30 seats.

The BJP had won 57 out of the total 70 assembly seats in the state in 2017, while the Congress had won just 11 seats.