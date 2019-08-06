Uttarakhand: 9 children dead as school van falls into gorge in Tehri Garhwal district

Published: August 6, 2019 12:28:04 PM

The accident occurred on the Pratap Nagar-Kangsali-Madan Negi road near Lambgaon. The van was on way to the Angels International School, he said

The children who received serious injuries have been brought to the district hospital, Tehri District Magistrate V Shanmugam said. (ANI Photo)The children who received serious injuries have been brought to the district hospital, Tehri District Magistrate V Shanmugam said. (ANI Photo)

Nine children died and 10 were injured when a van taking them to school fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district on Tuesday morning.

The van was on way to the Angels International School, he said

Nine school children and 10 were injured. The children who received serious injuries have been brought to the district hospital, Tehri District Magistrate V Shanmugam said.

The children are from the Kangsali village and aged between four to 13 years.

