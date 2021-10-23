Uttarakhand: 12 trekkers dead at Lamkhaga Pass; Indian Air Force continues major rescue op after SOS

This pass is among the most dangerous passes that connects Harsil to Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur. (Representational image: IE)

Uttarakhand Lamkhaga Pass: Search and rescue operations by the Indian Air Force at Lamkhaga Pass in Uttarakhand has led to retrieval of the bodies of a total of 12 trekkers. A team of trekkers had gone missing on Monday while they had been on a trek to Himachal Pradesh’s Chitkul via Harsil in Uttarkashi, when they lost their way due to the snow and the inclement weather. The bodies have been recovered from an area which leads to the Lamkhaga Pass. This pass is among the most dangerous passes that connects Harsil to Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur.

On Saturday, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar was quoted by news agency ANI as saying that out of a group of 11 trekkers who had gone missing in Harsil, the bodies of seven trekkers have been retrieved. Apart from this, out of this group, two other trekkers have also been rescued and are being treated currently. Unfortunately, the remaining two trekkers are still missing. Meanwhile, out of a second group of 11 trekkers who went missing near Lamkhaga Pass, bodies of five trekkers have been recovered.

The rescue operations by the Indian Air Force have been underway for the past three days after the Air Force responded to an SOS call that authorities made. For the operations, the Air Force has pushed into service two Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) choppers that reached Harsil to carry out the ops.

Three personnel of the National Disaster Response Force went aboard the ALH to begin the search and rescue operations on October 20 and scout the area, and the next day, personnel of the State Disaster Response Force conducted aerial searches of the region, and finally located the two rescue sites.

Since then, rescue personnel onboard the ALH have been carrying out searches daily and recovering survivors or bodies to ensure that all missing persons are accounted for.