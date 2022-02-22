Uttarakhand: 11 killed, two injured after vehicle falls into gorge, PM announces ex-gratia

The accident occurred around 10 pm on Monday when the victims were returning from a wedding in Tanakpur to Danda Kaknai vllage.

Eleven people were killed and two injured when a vehicle fell into a deep gorge on the Sukhidhang-Dandaminar road in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district, police said on Tuesday. Kumaon DIG Nilesh Anand Bharne had earlier stated that 14 people were killed in the incident, but later clarified on the death toll.

The accident occurred around 10 pm on Monday when the victims were returning from a wedding in Tanakpur to Danda Kaknai vllage. However, the information reached authorities only by around 3 am on Tuesday after which rescue teams were rushed to the spot, an official at the Champawat district disaster management office said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced as ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of the kin of those who lost their lives. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also expressed grief on the incident and said that the local administration have been directed to carry out search and rescue operations.

आज प्रातः सुखीढांग – डांडा- मीनार मार्ग के पास बारात से लौट रहे वाहन के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो जाने का दर्दनाक समाचार मिलने से मन व्यथित है। मैं ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्माओं की शांति और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ हेतु प्रार्थना करता हूं। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) February 22, 2022

Champawat Superintendent of Police Devendra Pincha said around 14-15 people were travelling in the vehicle that fell off the road. While eleven bodies have been recovered so far, search operations are underway to find the missing persons.