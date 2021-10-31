Uttarakhand: 11 killed, four injured in road accident in Chakrata, CM Dhami expresses grief

At least 11 people were killed while four others injured in a road accident that took place at Bulhad-Baila road in Chakrata tehsil of Dehradun district on Sunday.

At least 11 people were killed while four others injured in a road accident that took place at Bulhad-Baila road in Chakrata tehsil of Dehradun district on Sunday, reported news agency ANI.

SDM Chakrata and other senior police officials along with a team of NDRF have rushed to the spot.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami condoled the demise of people in the road accident. He has also asked the District Administration to make the relief and rescue operation quick and provide immediate medical aid to the injured.