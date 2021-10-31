  • MORE MARKET STATS

Uttarakhand: 11 killed, four injured in road accident in Chakrata, CM Dhami expresses grief

By: |
Updated: October 31, 2021 12:14 PM

At least 11 people were killed while four others injured in a road accident that took place at Bulhad-Baila road in Chakrata tehsil of Dehradun district on Sunday.

At least 11 people were killed while four others injured in a road accident that took place at Bulhad-Baila road in Chakrata tehsil of Dehradun district on Sunday.

At least 11 people were killed while four others injured in a road accident that took place at Bulhad-Baila road in Chakrata tehsil of Dehradun district on Sunday, reported news agency ANI.

SDM Chakrata and other senior police officials along with a team of NDRF have rushed to the spot.

Related News

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami condoled the demise of people in the road accident. He has also asked the District Administration to make the relief and rescue operation quick and provide immediate medical aid to the injured.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Uttarakhand
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Uttarakhand 11 killed four injured in road accident in Chakrata CM Dhami expresses grief
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1National Unity Day 2021: PM Modi, President Kovind lead nation’s tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
2PM Modi to arrive in UK for COP26 summit, bilateral talks with Boris Johnson
3TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee set for ‘ghar wapasi’ as defections increase BJP’s worries in West Bengal