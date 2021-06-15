Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat Chairperson Election 2021: State Election Commission announces poll schedule – check details here

Voting for the Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat chairperson election will be held from 11 am to 3 pm on July 3. (PTI)

The State Election Commission (SEC) has announced the date of the Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat Chairperson Election. The commission said that voting for the election of Zila Panchayat chairpersons will be held on July 3 and the counting of votes will be taken up after the voting on the same day. Zila panchayat chairpersons are elected from among the elected members of Zila Panchayats of various districts.

According to the State Election Commission notification, nominations will be filed on June 26 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be carried out on the same day. The last date for the withdrawal of nominations is June 29.

“This election will be held according to the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote and voting will be by secret ballot,” said the notification issued in Hindi.

Voting for the Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat chairperson election will be held from 11 am to 3 pm on July 3. There are 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh that witnessed four-phase panchayat polls last month. Of the over 8.69 lakh seats that were up for grabs in the panchayat polls, 3,050 seats were in Zila Panchayats, reported the PTI.

The commission had held bypolls for the vacant post on June 12.

The Samajwadi Party had secured a lead over the ruling BJP in the last month polls. The gram panchayat election was being seen as the semi-final to the next year’s assembly polls. The unfavourable results left the top BJP brass scrambling to analyse the loopholes. The BJP leadership also held a meeting with the RSS while the party’s national general secretary BL Santhosh held a one-to-one meeting with the BJP MLAs and ministers in Uttar Pradesh to take stock of the situation.