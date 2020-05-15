Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath orders setting up thana-level teams to ensure migrant workers don’t travel on foot

The chief minister has also asked for running adequate number of trains from Delhi and NCR.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed state officials to set up police station-level teams to ensure that no migrant worker travels on foot or bike or in any unsafe mode. The chief minister gave this direction amid rising cases of migrants losing their lives in road accidents while marching back home.

Holding a review meeting of the lockdown situation with senior officers, Adityanath also asked authorities to take strict action against trucks and other unsafe vehicles carrying migrant workers. Stressing that state government was sensitive towards the plight of workers and labourers, the chief minister said arrangements are being made to ensure that migrants could return home safely.

Instructing state government employees to adopt a sympathetic attitude towards migrant workers and extend all possible help to them, he said as soon as they enter the state, they should be provided with food and water and should be screened before being sent on their onward journey.

It is the responsibility of the district administration to provide all facilities to migrants and any laxity in this would not be tolerated, the CM told officials. He also asked officials to contact police chiefs concerned states to request them not to allow any migrant worker to embark on a journey by truck and ensure that they use bus or train for it.

Adityanath also asked district authorities to make arrangement for adequate number of buses to take migrants coming through trains to their home districts. In case, buses of UPSRTC are not available, private buses or those of schools could also be used while providing necessary protective equipments like masks, gloves, sanitizers to drivers, conductors and security personnel deployed in these buses, he said.

In view of the large number of migrant workers returning to the state, the chief minister also asked for strengthening the quarantine centres and community kitchens while ensuring that non-vegetarian food or intoxicating drinks were not used in quarantine centres. The chief minister has also directed for increasing police patrolling and ensuring strict compliance of lockdown, social distancing and regular review of the situation, the spokesman said.

The chief minister has also asked for running adequate number of trains from Delhi and NCR, the spokesman said.

Adityanath has also directed for evaluating the availability of workers in Noida and Greater Noida for restarting industrial units there, the spokesman said, adding he also asked for encouraging women self help groups for making and selling face masks.

Referring to the special economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making the country self- reliant and dealing with the situation arising out of the COVID-19, the chief minister said he would soon hold a meeting with senior officials soon to discuss how to effectively implement it in UP for MSME, power sector, migrant workers and farmers.

For providing loan to street vendors under the package, a loan ?mela’ should be organised, the chief minister added.