Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath orders action against officials after migrants sprayed with chemicals in Bareilly

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a stern view of the Bareilly incident wherein migrant workers were disinfected by health officials by spraying chemical on them at a bus depot. The Chief Minister has ordered action against those involved in the inhuman act.

The incident had triggered a political furuore with the Yogi government being at the receiving end of criticism.

The video of the shocking incident was aired by television channels which showed migrants who were returning to their homes in Uttar Pradesh being made to sit at the Bareilly bus stand and sprayed with chemicals to disinfect them. According to reports, the migrant workers had walked down from Noida and Delhi.

When they reached Bareilly, these workers were told to sit at the bus stand by officials. They were promised that they will be taken on buses and will be given food. However, the sanitising team sprayed the group with a diluted mixture of sodium hypochlorite. The group of 50 people included women and children.