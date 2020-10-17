  • MORE MARKET STATS

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath launches Mission Shakti for security of women in the state

October 17, 2020 4:00 PM

Yogi Adityanath tweeted that women are the symbol of strength, and they are sacred as per the traditions of the Sanatan Dharma.

(Image: ANI)

Mission Shakti: The Uttar Pradesh government launched ‘Mission Shakti’ programme on Friday for the security of women in the state. The launch was attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and several young girls demonstrated techniques for self-defence at the event. Speaking at the event, the CM said that he decided to kick off the campaign from Balrampur in order to pay homage to a “victim of a very unfortunate incident”. He added that Mission Shakti has been started with the hopes of guaranteeing respect and safety to every woman of UP.

Yogi further said that respect and safety of women and children is the Indian culture, and the mission is being started keeping that in mind.

During the event, the chief minister also stated that over 1,500 police stations all over the state would now have a separate room for women’s complaints. In these dedicated rooms, the complainants would be attended by a female constable and the complaints would be acted upon with urgency. He also assured that those committing crimes against women in the state would be punished swiftly.

Yogi Adityanath tweeted that women are the symbol of strength, and they are sacred as per the traditions of the Sanatan Dharm. The festival of Navratri is the proof of that, he said. Yogi also stated that there is a need to make the new generation the carriers of this culture, and inculcate within them the feeling of respect towards and self-reliance among women.

‘Mission Shakti’ is an attempt towards reaching this end goal, he added.

The state government is committed towards ensuring that every woman in the state is respected and can be self-reliant, the chief minister said in a series of tweets. He also asserted that those who try to hurt the self-respect and dignity of women would not find any place in new Uttar Pradesh. He further warned that the misery of such people is sure.

