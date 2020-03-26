Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath follows PM Modi’s lead, practises social distancing at key meet with officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior government practice social distancing rules at key meet to review situation amid in Covid-19 lockdown.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers were seen practising social distancing at the Cabinet meeting, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior government officials followed suit at a crucial meeting chaired by the CM on the second day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The photo of the meeting was tweeted by news agency ANI. It showed CM Adityanath and senior government officials and ministers strictly adhering to social distancing rules. All were seated in a large hall with a safe distance between them.

The CM chaired the meeting to review the situation and availability of essential items amid a lockdown that has left many stranded in several parts of the state.

CM Adityanath has made an appeal to 21 crore people of the state to follow social distancing rules as is the best way to defeat the pandemic and prevent its spread. He has also assured people that the state government has taken all necessary measures to ensure essential items are made available to all during the lockdown period.

A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has estimated that if social distancing and quarantines are strictly observed, the country could reduce its COVID-19 cases by 62%.

Also, PM Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday said that social distancing is the only measure as of now which is likely to prevent the spread of the deadly virus and appealed to the people to stay indoors. “If you want to tame the spread of the virus, the only way to do it is to break the cycle of transmission by practising social distancing,” he had said.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 37 positive cases of coronavirus, including a foreigner. The virus has infected over 600 in the country and over four lakh worldwide.