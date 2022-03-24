Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath elected leader of the BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow

Adityanath said that while the people trusted BJP for its development agenda, it was also for the first time that they realised that the state can be riot-free.

Yogi Adityanath was today unanimously elected as the Leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Uttar Pradesh, paving way for his return as the Chief Minister of the state for a second consecutive term. The meeting of the legislative party was held in Lucknow and was attended by Yogi Adityanath, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior BJP leaders. Yogi Adityanath’s swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held at 4PM in Lucknow at a mega event tomorrow.

Speaking after the legislature party meeting, Yogi Adityanath said that it is the first time that a chief minister jas completed his full five-year term and the party has been voted to power again in Uttar Pradesh. He credited PM Narendra Modi and his guidance for the party’s victory in the state.

Adityanath said that while the people trusted BJP for its development agenda, it was also for the first time that they realised that the state can be riot-free. “There were several development projects successfully carried out in Uttar Pradesh in the last 5 years with the support of PM Modi. For the first time, people realised that homes for the poor could be built, for the first time people realised that UP can be riot-free,” CM-designate Yogi Adityanath said.

Adityanath said that he has a lot to do in the coming years for the state. “The people of Uttar Pradesh had this belief ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’. We have to work together again for the betterment of the state. Uttar Pradesh is the most populated state in the country and there is a lot of work I have to do in the coming years,” he said.

Addressing the leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Yogi government worked to improve law and order in the state. “Yogi government has done the work of strengthening law and order situation in the last 5 years. Our government provided security to every single person of the state. We did not ask about anyone’s religion before covering them with our schemes,” said Shah.

Shah said that the mafia and goons had become the masters of the police under Samajwadi Party rule and the poor did not dare to lodge an FIR. “After 2017 when there was a change in power, you can see what is the condition of goons and mafias,” said Shah.

The BJP-led alliance had won 273 of 403 seats in the just-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The alliance led by the main opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 125 seats.