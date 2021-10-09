Uttar Pradesh woman approaches Supreme Court against demolition of ‘Corona Mata’ temple; fined

The court said that the petitioner has abused the process of the jurisdiction of this court under Article 32 of the Constitution of India.

The Supreme Court of India has fined a Uttar Pradesh woman who had approached the top court against the demolition of the ‘corona mata’ temple she had built. The apex court termed the woman’s move of approaching the court as an abuse of the judicial process. The top court also dismissed the PIL filed by the woman who had built the temple along with her husband in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district. A bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice MM Sundaresh, while dismissing the petition, imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the petitioner. The bench also observed that the land on which the temple was built is disputed.

The top court also said that if the petitioner has submitted that it was her private land and the construction of the temple was done in accordance with the local rules, she has not exercised proper legal remedy. The court also noted that the petitioner has not constructed any temple for all other diseases affecting the people of the country and the land on which the temple was built was disputed, as recorded. A complaint was also made to the police in this regard, said the court.

The court said that the petitioner has abused the process of the jurisdiction of this court under Article 32 of the Constitution of India. “The writ petition is dismissed with the imposition of a fine of Rs 5,000,” said the court while asking the petitioner to deposit the fine in the Supreme Court Advocates on Record Welfare Fund within four weeks, reported the Hindustan.

Petitioner Deepmala Srivastava had approached the Supreme Court alleging violation of her fundamental rights.

The ‘Corona Mata’ temple was constructed in the Juhi Shukulpur village of Pratapgarh. The temple was built on 7th June and was demolished on the night of 11th June. While the villagers alleged that the police demolished the temple, the police denied the claim and said that the temple was built at a disputed site and that one of the parties involved in the dispute demolished it.