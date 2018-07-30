Uttar Pradesh weather: Rain related incidents kill 10, leave 7 others injured

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials of all the districts to undertake extensive tours in the affected areas and identify dilapidated buildings and get them vacated, a government spokesperson said here.

Ten persons were killed and seven others injured in rain-related incidents in different parts of Uttar Pradesh during past 24 hours, a senior official said here today. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials of all the districts to undertake extensive tours in the affected areas and identify dilapidated buildings and get them vacated, a government spokesperson said here.

“10 persons were killed and seven injured in different parts of the UP since yesterday. The toll since last week in such incidents has reached 80 while total injured are 84 till 11.30 am today,” Relief Commissioner Sanjay Prasad said. Since last week, the maximum 11 deaths were reported from Saharanpur district.

44 cattle were killed and 451 houses were also damaged in these incidents, he said. The chief minister has also directed officials to give financial and medical assistance to the people severely affected by the rains, the spokesman said. According to Central Water Commission report, river Sharda is flowing above danger mark in Paliakalan (Lakhimpur) while Ghagra river is above the red mark at Elgin Bridge (Barabanki) and Ayodhay (Faizabad).

The Ganga is overflowing in Fatehgarh, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Garhmukteshwar, Fafamau in Allahabad, Varanasi, Ghazipur and Ballia. The Yamuna is rising in Baghpat, Mathura, Agra, Auraiya, Kalpi and Hamirpur, the report said. The Gomti is also rising in Neemsar (Sitapur) and Lucknow, while river Rapti is rising in Siddharthnagar and Gorakhpur, it said.