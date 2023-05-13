Uttar Pradesh Nikay Chunav Results 2023 Live: Counting of votes to decide the fate of candidates for 14,864 posts across 760 Urbal Local Bodies (ULBs) in UP will begin at 8 AM today. The UP municipal elections, held in two phases on May 4 and 11, has a total of 4.32 crore voters to elect 1,420 corporators to Municipal Corporations and 5,327 members to Nagar Panchayats and 7,177 members to Nagar Palikar Parishads. While the voter turnout was recorded at 52 per cent in phase 1, the second phase of voting saw the participation of over 50 per cent.

The civic body polls in the state are being seen as a test of popularity for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The primary contest in the state is between the ruling BJP and the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party. The poll process was largely peaceful with police stating that reports of minor clashes were reported from a few districts. There have also been some reports of malfunctioning EVMs while Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the polls were rigged by the BJP in several areas with the support of official machinery.

07:00 (IST) 13 May 2023 UP Nikay Chunav Result Live: In Lucknow, fate of mayor and 110 corporators to be decided at Ramabai site The counting of votes will be done at 353 centres in Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow, the capital of the state. According to the information received, the vote counting work will start from 8:00 am across the state. The fate of the mayor and 110 corporator candidates in Lucknow will be decided at the Ramabai site, while the counting of votes for the Nagar Panchayat will take place in 10 tehsils of the Lucknow district 06:56 (IST) 13 May 2023 UP Municipal Election Result 2023 Live: Districts where voting in second phase was held The districts that went to polls in the second phase of polls included Meerut, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Bareilly, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Aligarh, Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Auraiya, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Banda, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki, Amethi, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sidharthnagar, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur and Bhadoi. 06:31 (IST) 13 May 2023 UP Municipal Election Result 2023 Live: Districts where voting in first phase was held Voting for UP Civic Body polls 2023 in the first phase was held in Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Mainpuri, Jhansi, Jalaun, Lalitpur, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Unnao, Hardoi, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Gonda, Bahraich, Balrampur, Shravasti, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli and Jaunpur of 9 divisions of Uttar Pradesh i.e. Saharanpur, Moradabad, Agra, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Devipatan, Gorakhpur and Varanasi. 06:03 (IST) 13 May 2023 UP Nikay Chunav Result 2023 Live: Counting of votes today The counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh Municipal Polls today will decide the fate of candidates for 14,864 posts across 760 Urbal Local Bodies (ULBs) in the states. The counting will start at 8 AM today. The voting for the municipal elections was held in two phases on May 4 and 11. As many as 4.32 crore voters were eligible to elect 1,420 corporators to Municipal Corporations and 5,327 members to Nagar Panchayats and 7,177 members to Nagar Palikar Parishads of the state. Stay tuned for latest updates