Uttar Pradesh: Under attack by Congress over dissent letter, Jitin Prasada finds support in Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal has attacked a Congress unit in Uttar Pradesh for demanding action against former Union minister Jitin Prasada and others who had written a letter to Sonia Gandhi over leadership issues.

Sibal, who was among the 23 leaders to sign the letter, has criticised the move and said that it was unfortunate that Prasada is being targeted. He said that the leaders should not waste energy by attacking its own leaders.

“Unfortunate that Jitin Prasada is being officially targeted in UP Congress needs to target the BJP with surgical strikes instead wasting its energy by targeting its own,” he tweeted.

Manish Tewari, another signatory to the letter, responded to Sibal’s tweet saying, “Prescient!”

The reaction comes after a Congress unit in Uttar Pradesh demanded action against all the letter writers. The unit gave a special mention of Jitin Prasada. The resolution passed by the Lakhimpur Kheri unit of the Congress also lashed out at Jitin and said that his family history has been against the Gandhi family.

“Jitin Prasada is the only person from Uttar Pradesh to have signed the letter. His family history has been against the Gandhi family and his father Jitendra Prasad proved it by fighting elections against Sonia Gandhi,” the resolution said.

“Despite this, Sonia Gandhi gave Jitin Prasada a Lok Sabha ticket and made him a minister. What he has done is gross indiscipline and the district Congress committee wants strict action against him and condemns his actions,” it added.

Jitin Prasada’s father Jitendra had questioned the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and had contested against her for the post of party president. Jitendra, however, had lost the election.

Ahead of the general elections in 2019, a string of rumours suggested Jitin Prasada was considering bid adieu to the Congress to join the BJP.

The Congress party is in the midst of a crisis that was made publicly when 23 senior leaders wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi earlier this month seeking a full-time visible leadership and restructuring of the organisation. The matter was put to the rest on Monday after leaders at the Congress Working Committee discussed the contents of the letter. The CWC resolution urged Sonia to continue as the Congress president.