Uttar Pradesh tops crime list in India, Maharashtra in second position: NCRB data

Uttar Pradesh has topped the crime list for the year 2017. it is followed by Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Delhi, data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has revealed. As per the data, close to 30,62,579 cases were filed in the country that year. The complaints that were registered surged with 29,49,400 crimes in 2015 and 29,75,711 in 2016.

The data was released following a delay of over one year.

In its report, the NCRB said some of the states like Delhi and UP introduced services that were citizen-friendly on online registration of FIR under some categories of offences like ‘vehicle theft’ and ‘other thefts’.

“As this may have increased the crime reporting under such heads in these states, they become statistically non-comparable with other states not having such online registration facility,” it added.

Fourth on the list was Kerala which registered 2,35,846 cases, while Delhi followed it closely with 2,32,066 cases, the report said.

As per the report, Uttar Pradesh has registered as many as 3,10,084 cases in 2017. As per the report, the state recorded 10.1 per cent of the total crimes in the country. The data, in the state, also showed an increasing trend for the straight third year, which earlier recorded 2,82,171 cases in 2016, while 2,41,920 cases were recorded the previous year.

In 2017, Maharashtra registered 2,88,879 FIRs.

While in 2015, the state recorded 2,75,414 times, the state recorded 2,61,714 in 2016. Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, filed 2,69,512 FIRs in 2017. The state saw 2,68,614 cases lodged in 2015 and 2,64,418 next year.

Bihar stood sixth in the list with 1,80,573 cases registered in 2017. West Bengal is seventh with 1,63,999 cases filed in the same year, the data said.

The NCRB has the responsibility to collect and analyse crime data as is defined by the Indian Penal Code and special and local rules in the country.