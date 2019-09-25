Uttar Pradesh to use GPS tech for curbing liquor smuggling

All 33,000 liquor shops will sell liquor through points of sale (PoS) machines

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to use GPS technology to curb smuggling of liquor and manufacturing and sale of spurious liquor. Technology will be used to keep a tab on the entire supply chain of liquor with a focus

on bringing transparency in the business.

“The state government will keep a close watch on every process, right from manufacturing to sale of liquor by assigning a unique bar code to every bottle. This code will help keep a track on the movement of liquor,” principal secretary, excise, Sanjay Bhoosreddy said on Tuesday. He said that monitoring of liquor sold to a customer will be done to know if it is fake or smuggled.

“All 33,000 liquor shops will sell liquor through points of sale (PoS) machines and all distilleries will be equipped with CCTV and digilocks,” Bhoosreddy added.