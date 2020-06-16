Uttar Pradesh to introduce quota in PWD contracts

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who also heads these departments, said he has asked officials to prepare a draft on how the government can introduce quota for the SC/STs, OBCs and financially poor in such contracts at the earliest.

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to introduce 60% reservation for the SC/ST and backward classes in contracts worth up to Rs 40 lakh to be awarded by the PWD, Bridge Corporation and UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam.

As per the plan, 21% quota will be fixed for the Scheduled Castes, 2% for the Scheduled Tribes, 27% for backward castes, and 10% for the poor belonging to the general category.

“This is to ensure that contractors from all backgrounds get equitable representation in government works. While this will give an opportunity to those from backward classes and SC/ST backgrounds to get work opportunities, it will also encourage competition which will lead to improved quality of work at reasonable rates,” Maurya said, adding that if all departments which contract work were to add a similar clause, it would be highly beneficial at all levels.