Uttar Pradesh to bring back labourers stranded in other states due to coronavirus-forced lockdown: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath. File photo

The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing an action plan to bring back labourers stranded in other states due to the nationwide lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak, the state government informed on Friday. The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with senior officials on Friday.

CM Adityanath directed officials to prepare a list of people stuck in other states and make arrangements to bring them back. Labourers who have completed the mandatory 14-day quarantine period will be brought back in a phased manner.

“Uttar Pradesh will bring back its labourers stuck in other states. The labourers who have completed the 14-day quarantine there will be brought back in a phased manner,” an official release quoted Adityanath as saying.

The CM said labourers will be sent to their home district but kept at a quarantine centre for an additional 14 days. They will be sent to their native villages only when the mandatory quarantine period is over and they test negative for the virus.

The government, he said, will provide ration and Rs 1,000 cash to each of them.

“The labourers, after being brought up to the UP border by the states concerned after screening and testing, will be sent to their villages. But first, they will be kept in quarantine in their districts for 14 days. For this, arrangements should be made and the places should be sanitised,” the CM added.

Thousands of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh remain stranded in different cities due to lockdown that has halted road and rail traffic. Many undertook journeys to their native villages on foot, but were stopped at the state borders and kept at relief camps.

Earlier, CM Adityanath had sent buses to facilitate the return of students from UP stranded in Rajasthan’s popular coaching hub of Kota back home. While around 100 buses ferrying the students returned to Jhansi last week, around 200 buses were also sent from Agra to bring back students. All returning students were screened before being allowed to go home.

In March, the Adityanath government had also arranged for 1,000 buses to ferry migrants stranded at border districts to interior towns of the state. This move came after unruly scenes were witnessed at Delhi’s Anand Vihar bus terminus where thousands of migrants converged on receiving misleading information that the state government had arranged for buses to take them home.

Meanwhile, the state government also decided to send two senior officers to districts which have 20 or more coronavirus cases. These officers will camp there for a week and ensure that the lockdown is strictly followed.