Uttar Pradesh: Teen gangrape survivor raped again in police station; SHO, five others arrested

A 13-year-old rape survivor was allegedly raped again by the Station House Officer of a police station in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh where she had gone to file a complaint against four men for kidnapping and gangraping her last month.

Prayagraj Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Prem Prakash said SHO Tilakdhari Saroj was arrested from near the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday.

Till now, police have arrested six people in the case, the chilling details of which emerged after the victim narrated her ordeal to an NGO, which approached the superintendent of police. Following his intervention, an FIR was registered on Tuesday.

Saroj was arrested following a tip-off from his Kanpur counterpart. The SHO’s location was first traced to Banda, then Chitrakoot and finally in Prayagraj.

After his arrest, the SHO was heard saying on TV channels that he was innocent. He sought an impartial inquiry into the incident.

The girl is the daughter of a farmer and is currently in the custody of the Childline Welfare Committee. Meanwhile, Lalitpur SP Nikhil Pathak has shunted out all police personnel from the police station linked to the case and attached them with Reserve Police Lines.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, the men allegedly left the girl at the police station on April 26, following which the police handed her over to her aunt.

The complaint stated that a day later, the police called the girl to the police station to record her statement — and that in the evening, the aunt took her to the SHO’s room where he allegedly raped her.

Taking suo motu cognizance of media reports on the incident, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notices to the UP Chief Secretary and DGP calling for a report within four weeks.

The case triggered heated reactions from the Opposition, with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra saying in a series of tweets that reforms needed in law and order were being “suppressed in the noise of bulldozers”.

Targeting the Yogi Adityanath government, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, asking “if police stations are not safe for women, where will they go for complaints?” She asked if the UP government has given serious thought to “increase deployment of women in police stations, to make police stations safe for women”.

The Samajwadi Party tweeted in Hindi that “the biggest question in the BJP government is whom to trust and whom not to”. “A minor, who came to file a rape complaint, was raped by the SHO… Now the CM should tell where victim daughters should go. Ensure security for the victim and take strict action against those found guilty,” it said.