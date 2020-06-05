UP: Teacher works as proxy at 25 schools, makes Rs 1 crore in just 13 months

UP: Teachers works simultaneously working in 25 schools, earns Rs 1 crore as salary. (Representational photo. IE)

A major lapse has been reported in Uttar Pradesh’s education department wherein a teacher was found simultaneously working in 25 schools, and earning a hefty amount of Rs 1 crore as salary in a period of just 13 months. The lady teacher, identified as Anamika Shukla, was employed in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) under the state basic education department.

The matter came to light after the department started creating a database of teachers. The Yogi Adityanath government has ordered a probe into the matter.

However, Director General School Education Vijay Kiran Anand said that nothing has been confirmed so far and a probe is currently underway.

The teacher in question is absconding ever since her name surfaced in the matter. She reportedly worked as a proxy teacher in other schools and was paid the salary, amounting to Rs 1 crore.

According to reports, the teacher is native of Mainpuri. There are allegations that she worked as a science teacher in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Ambedkar Nagar, Baghpat, Aligarh, Saharanpur, Prayagraj and other places.

KGBV teachers are appointed on contract and are paid Rs 30,000 stipend.

“Acting on media reports, Additional Director, Basic Education was ordered to probe the matter. Nothing has been confirmed so far. The name of a teacher has come to light…she is absconding now,” Anand said.

“It is being said that Rs 1 crore was paid as salary…This is not at all true. No such thing has been confirmed,” the official said, adding that the transfer of salary in her bank account has not been done.

The official said that a probe is on and if allegations are true, an FIR will be lodged against the teacher.

Meanwhile, the department has sent a notice to Anamika Shukla but there has not been any response from her.