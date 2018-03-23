Uttar Pradesh shocker: Husband beats woman for allegedly eloping with another man because panchayat allowed him to!

A 25-year-old UP woman was beaten mercilessly by her husband for allegedly eloping with another man. (Source: ANI)

In a shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, a 25-year-old woman was beaten mercilessly by her husband for allegedly eloping with another man. What is more shocking is the fact that the incident took place after a panchayat verdict allowed him to do so. The incident reportedly took place on March 10 in Longa village of Syana region of Bulandshahr but came to light after the FIR was filed against seven named and dozen unknown men after the video of the incident went viral on Thursday. The police have arrested three people in connection with the case.

In this video, the woman can be seen standing with her hands tied to a branch while her husband dares her to run. “Ab bhaag ke dikha,” he can be heard saying in the video. A large crowd witnessed the event but no one came forward to help the woman. In her complaint, the woman alleged that she was taken inside a house by a few men and was molested as well.

The woman claimed that she had gone with her neighbour Dharmender Lodhi but after five days a few villagers brought them back to the village on March 10 and from 7 in the morning until 2 pm, her hands were tied to a tree and in full public view, she was trashed by her husband Saudan Singh for hours together with belt and sticks.

“A few did protest but no one came forward to rescue me. Later, a few village men took me inside our house and molested me labelling me a prostitute. Former Pradhan even made a video of my humiliation. After my ordeal, I was asked to stay quiet about the whole issue or I would be killed,” the woman added in her complaint.

The FIR was filed against the accused under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 354B (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 147 (Statement conducting to public mischief), etc.

The police have already arrested woman’s husband and further investigation is on. Raids are also being conducted to nab others.