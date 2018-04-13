Uttar Pradesh shocker: Government official drives 4 km with man clinging on to bonnet; watch viral video

The man held on to the car as BDO did not stop it. (Source: Video Grab)

In a bizarre incident reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Ramnagar, a small town in eastern UP, the area’s block development officer (BDO) is alleged to have driven his car for four kilometres with a man hanging on to the car’s bonnet. The entire incident was caught on camera and video of the incident and is being shared across various social media since it surfaced on the internet.

The video shows a man clinging on to the bonnet of a car while it sped away, with the driver purportedly wanting to teach him a lesson.

News agency PTI reported that the man behind the wheel was the Ramnagar BDO and the man who was clinging on to the bonnet a protester. The incident reportedly took place when some villagers went to BDO Pankaj Kumar Gautam demanding the second instalment for construction of toilets.

Since they were not attended by anyone for hours, the villagers started to protest. Kumar reportedly came out of his office after a while and instead of acknowledging or addressing the needs of the protesting villagers, headed straight towards his car.

He was followed by the group but quickly got into the car and turned on the ignition.

Watching this, a few protesters got angry and blocked his car, thereby blocking him from leaving. The BDO honked and tried to go past the villagers when Brij Pal, one of the protesters, jumped on to the bonnet of the car.

Instead of stopping, the angry official pressed the accelerator. While the other protesters were quick to jump out of the way, Brij Pal held on.

Cross FIRs have been registered in the incident by both the parties at Aonla Police Station. Meanwhile, District Magistrate Virendra Kumar Singh has constituted a three-member committee headed by Chief Development Officer (CDO) to probe the incident.