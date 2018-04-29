Uttar Pradesh shocker! Ghaziabad bride robbed, shot dead on National Highway 58 in Meerut

A highway robbery in Uttar Pradesh has shocked everyone as goons have reportedly killed a newly-wed bride. On the ill-fated Friday night, 18-year-old new bride Mehvish Parveen was shot dead by robbers on NH 58.

A highway robbery in Uttar Pradesh has shocked everyone as goons have reportedly killed a newly-wed bride. On the ill-fated Friday night, 18-year-old new bride Mehvish Parveen was shot dead by robbers on NH 58. According to media reports, Mehvish was accompanied by her husband, 22-year-old Mohammad Shahzeb and three other family members, while she was returning from her village Nahla in Ghaziabad after their wedding. They were en route Shahzeb’s house in Muzaffarnagar.

As per reports, the shocking incident happened in Meerut’s Mataur village where the robbers fled with cash, jewellery and the car from the spot. But, before this, they shot Mehvish in the chest. Her husband Shahzeb said the goons shot at her when she screamed loudly. They had reportedly pointed the gun at Shahzeb and fearing that passerby on the highway may be be alerted on hearing Mehvish’s scream, the robbers shot at her. The wedding party was just an hour away from their destination in Ghaziabad when this tragedy struck.

Shahzeb, the groom, said a man pointed a gun at his brother-in-law who was sitting in the front seat of the car. Then, they gave away all the jewellery and cash they had with them. As per reports, Shahzeb and his relatives then rushed Farhana to hospital where she was declared as dead. Shahzeb later filed a complaint with the police and claimed that the robbers had looted money and jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh. The family buried Mehvish at her native village in Ghaziabad.

Meerut police have said the CCTV footage accessed from a toll plaza in Daurala has spotted a car closely following the victim’s vehicle. The police are taking it as a robbery-cum-murder case.

The robbery and murder case has again raised questions on the safety of the night travel on national highways in Uttar Pradesh. In May 2017, a family was looted and four women were allegedly gangraped by a group of six robbers on the Jewar-Bulandshahr highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida region. The robbers had also shot dead a man, who objected to criminals molesting the women.