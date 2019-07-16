Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party leader shot dead in Faizabad

He was the area president of the Samajwadi Lohiya Vahini, the officer said.

A Faizabad-based youth leader of the Samajwadi Party has been shot dead, police said Tuesday.

Thirty-year-old Akhilesh Yadav of Kanakpur village in Maharajganj police station area was shot at point blank range when he was working out at a gym near his house on Monday evening, Faizabad SSP Ashish Tiwari said.

The incident prompted the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to attack Yogi Adityanath government over “deteriorating” law and order situation in the state.

“Criminals have no fear of police in the state. Crime is rising while law and order is deteriorating in the state. The state governor might say UP is heading on the path of becoming the best state, but in reality, it is becoming synonymous with fear and terror for the people,” said the SP president.

He said one of his party leaders was killed in Faizabad on Monday, while similar incidents are reported from all over the state exposing the “tall claims” of the government on law and order situation in the state.

Giving details of the killing of the SP youth leader in the district, Faizabad SSP Tiwari said, “(Slain leader) Akhilesh Yadav was shot by one Aditya Singh. The duo had a dispute over the operation of a transport firm.”

“Accused Aditya Singh and his accomplices who helped him in the murder are absconding,” the SSP said, adding efforts are on to arrest them.

The youth leader was rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

Meanwhile, party activists led by former minister Pawan Pandey blocked traffic on the main city road in front of the Faizabad district hospital, demanding the arrest of the accused.

The police had to use mild force to disperse the protestors and clear the traffic blockade.