Uttar Pradesh: Row as man holding child in arms lathicharged in Kanpur; police promises action

In an incident that has triggered protests from several quarters, policemen in Kanpur Dehat of Uttar Pradesh were seen in a video charging at a man with batons even as he held a child in his arm. The video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows policemen beating the man despite the man pleading that the child may get injured. While the cop beating the man has been identified as an inspector at the local police station, another policeman was also seen trying to snatch the child from the man even as the child kept wailing. The incident took place at the district hospital in Kanpur Dehat’s Akbarpur town yesterday.

Kanpur Dehat’s Additional Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Chaurasia said in a statement that a few people were spreading lawlessness in the area by shutting down the Out Patients’ Department of the hospital.

“In district hospital, a Grade-IV employee Rajneesh Shukla closed the OPD by spreading anarchy along with 100-150 people. They misbehaved with hospital employees and patients….Even after police tried to convince him, he did not listen to it and even locked the inspector and some police personnel in a room…Rajneesh Shukla even bit the finger of the SHO while attacking him….Light force was used to remove the miscreants,” he said.

Opposition leaders slammed the ruling BJP over the incident. “Yogi ji, how the screams of this innocent let you sleep?” said Congress leader BV Srinivas.

National secretary and spokesman Samajwadi Party Rajeev Rai said that it was a glimpse of the cruelty of the Yogi government and urged the state DGP to immediately arrest the SHO ‘if there is even a little shame and humanity left’.

Even, BJP Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi said that strong law and order is one where there is fear of law, not of the police. “Strong law and order is one where the weakest of the weak can get justice. It is not that those seeking justice have to face this barbarity in place of justice, it is very painful. A fearful society is not an example of the rule of law. Strong law and order is one where there is fear of law, not of police,” said Varun Gandhi.

सशक्त कानून व्यवस्था वो है जहां कमजोर से कमजोर व्यक्ति को न्याय मिल सके। यह नहीं कि न्याय मांगने वालों को न्याय के स्थान पर इस बर्बरता का सामना करना पड़े,यह बहुत कष्टदायक है।भयभीत समाज कानून के राज का उदाहरण नहीं है। सशक्त कानून व्यवस्था वो है जहां कानून का भय हो,पुलिस का नहीं। pic.twitter.com/xoseGpWzZH — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) December 10, 2021

After the video went viral causing an immense outrage, the Uttar Pradesh police late night issued a statement saying an appropriate action will be taken against the culprits.

“A video of police lathi charging a man holding a child has come to light. Such conduct on the part of Police Personnel despite repeated instructions to respect the dignity of every citizen is not acceptable. Prima-facie report from the district police reveals that some protestors had locked the OPD of the District Hospital and disrupted its services. The police were attacked when they went to restore order at the request of the Chief Medical Superintendent following the use of mild force was done which is so no justification for the insensitivity by the policeman. ADG Zone Kanpur has been directed to get the matter enquired and take appropriate action against the guilty policemen,” it said.