Uttar Pradesh: Robbers loot Ghaziabad family at gunpoint; cash, jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh stolen

A family was robbed of cash and jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh at gunpoint at their home in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, reported The Indian Express. The incident took place at Nehru Nagar under the jurisdiction limits of the Sihani Gate Police Station on Friday afternoon.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Raman Sareen, the owner of the house. He said that when he left home for work at 11 AM, his wife and daughter were at home. The robbers claimed that Raman had sent cheques and papers. They forcefully made their way inside the home and stole cash worth Rs 5 lakh, jewellery, and some important documents.

Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G said that the police were alerted of the incident at 3:15 PM. A group of four men had arrived on motorcycles. While one waited downstairs, three of them went to the first floor of the house where the mother and daughter were staying. They told them that Raman had sent a cheque book. However, they got doubtful and tried to stop them. The robbers roughed the mother and daughter, threatened and tied them up, the SSP said.

“Five lakh in cash and 15 lakh in jewellery were looted. Four teams have been assigned to investigate the matter. The Crime Branch and SWAT team will also work on the case,” the SSP was quoted as saying by IE.

CCTV footage will be analysed and the case will be solved at the earliest, the SSP added. The FIR was filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt while committing robbery).