Rajya Sabha Election Result LIVE: BJP scores big win in UP, wins 9 out of 10 seats; SP gets 1, BSP fails to open account

Rajya Sabha election result: BJP is confident of winning 9 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Rajya Sabha election result 2018 LIVE updates: High drama was witnessed during polling in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh today. A question that remained in news throughout the day was: Will the BJP manage to snatch a ninth seat or will the new partners but former rivals SP and BSP prevail? BJP was certain about winning eight of the 10 seats. The saffron party was supported by four-MLA strong Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and the Apna Dal (Sonelal) which has nine MLAs. However, one SBSP MLA reportedly cross voted for the BSP. Apart from Uttar Pradesh, toting for the Rajya Sabha seats is also taking place in Kerala, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Kerala.

Uttar Pradesh: BJP’s Arun Jaitley, Anil Jain, GVL Narasimha Rao, Anil Agarwal,Vijay Pal Tomar, Kanta Kardam, Ashok Bajpai, Harnath Yadav, Sakaldeep Rajbhar and SP’s Jaya Bachchan have won.

Chhattisgarh: BJP candidate Saroj Pandey has won.

Karnataka: Congress’ L Hanumanthaiah, Dr Syed Naseer Hussain and G C Chandrasekhar, as also BJP’s Rajeev Chandrashekar declared winners.

Kerala: Veerendra Kumar elected to Rajya Sabha.

Jharkhand: Dheeraj Sahu of Congress wins the second seat of Rajya Sabha whereas first seat was won by BJP’s Sameer Oraon.

West Bengal: TMC’s Nadimul Haque, who was renominated, Subhasish Chakraborty, Abir Biswas and Santunu Sen; Abhishek Manu Singhvi (Congress)



Telangana: Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) B. Prakash, J. Santosh Kumar and AB Lingaiah Yadav win.

List of candidates who won unopposed

Maharashtra: Prakash Javadekar (BJP); Narayan Rane (BJP); V Muraleedharan (BJP); Kumar Ketkar (Congress); Ail Desai (Shiv Sena); Vandana Chavan (NCP)

Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader C M Ramesh, has been unanimously elected to Rajya Sabha consecutively.

Live Updates

11:00 pm: Narendra Modi congratulates to all those elected to the Rajya Sabha from various states.

Congratulations to all those elected to the Rajya Sabha from various states and best wishes for their Parliamentary career. I hope they effectively voice the aspirations of the states they will represent. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2018

10: 45 pm: All the 9 candidates of BJP have won in Rajya Sabha Elections, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

10:31 pm: This is the victory of democracy & it is for the welfare of Uttar Pradesh, Mahendra Nath Pandey, BJP State President

10:19 pm: We have just come to know that the CM is in contact with the Returning Officer, who is being forced to bring the result in the favor of BJP. If this is found to be true then we will take action against it: Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

10:09 pm: BJP’s Arun Jaitley, Anil Jain, GVL Narasimha Rao, Vijay Pal Tomar, Kanta Kardam, Ashok Bajpai, Harnath Yadav, Sakaldeep Rajbhar & SP’s Jaya Bachchan Ji have won. Calculation of Anil Aggarwal is on. He is going to win: JPS Rathore, BJP Polling agent.

9:50 pm: BJP wins all its eight seats from UP.

9:31 pm: Arun Jaitley and Anil Jain wins RS elections from UP while Left Front-backed candidate Veerandra Kumar elected to Rajya Sabha from Kerala.

9:22 pm: I am very happy to have received the maximum number of votes. Happy with the trust shown in me. It is an honor for me to serve Karnataka & serve my city Bengaluru: Rajeev Chandrashekhar, BJP

9:15 pm: RS candidates B Prakash, B Lingaiah Yadav and J Santosh Kumar elected. RPT elected to Rajya Sabha from Telangana.

9:11 pm: Nitin Agrawal and Anil Singh’s votes are valid, according to ABP news report.

8:51 pm: In Karnataka, Congress has won 3 seats while, BJP secured one, ABP news reported.

8:02 pm: Election Commission has rejected the complaint against Jharkhand Vikas Morcha MLA Prakash Ram after reviewing the video. It was alleged that he did not show his ballot paper to the party’s authorised representative after casting vote.

7.04 pm: ABP news reports that Raja Bhaiya, Vinod Saroj voted for BJP.

6.37 pm: Counting has started in Karnataka. It was stopped following complaints.

6.35 pm: SP and BSP demand from Election Commission to declare votes of BJP’s Nitin Agrawal and BSP’s Anil Singh invalid alleging that they did not show their ballot paper to the polling agent, reports ANI.

6.29 pm: Saroj Pandey says, “BJP will win in other states as well under the leadership of PM Modi and party president Amit Shah.”

6.21: In Maharashtra, these candidates had won unopposed – Prakash Javadekar (BJP); Narayan Rane (BJP); V Muraleedharan (BJP); Kumar Ketkar (Congress); Ail Desai (Shiv Sena); Vandana Chavan (NCP)

6.15 pm: BJP candidate Saroj Pandey has won in Chhattisgarh.

6.00 pm: Big surprise! Reports say an MLA of BJP ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Kailash Sonkar, cross-voted for the BSP candidate, according to ABP news. Counting has not yet started in Uttar Pradesh. Counting halted following complaint from SP-BSP.

5.28 pm: JD(S) boycotted Rajya Sabha election, alleged the Congress was favoured by the Returning Officer and two MLAs of Grand Old Party cross-voted for BJP. The saffron party is in a prestige battle for two seats in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

5.05 pm: Full list of winners expected to be announced after 6 pm. Counting has started. Meanwhile, All India Congress Committee has given a memorandum to EC requesting it to issue directions to the concerned Returning Officer to cancel vote cast by Jharkhand Vikas Morcha MLA Prakash Ram alleging he intentionally didn’t show ballot paper and concealed marked column.

4.50 pm: The final result will be announced soon.

3.45 pm: Polling has ended in Uttar Pradesh. Counting and announcement of results will take place after 5 pm. In Karnataka, JD(S) has demanded the cancellation of the elections because of cross-voting.

2.19 pm: “Two senior Congress leaders cross-voted in the first ballot paper. Returning officer allowed them to vote again in the fresh ballot paper. Illegal voting is going on, requested EC Observer to counter mandate the process,” says HD Kumaraswamy of JDS in Karnataka

2.04 pm: Raja Bhaiya backs Samajwadi party in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh Yadav thanks him on Twitter.

2.03 pm: Big development in Karnataka Rajya Sabha elections! JDS alleges cross-voting by Congress MLAs, wants polls canceled. The JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy alleges that two Congress MLAs cross-voted.

Thank you for supporting Samajwadi Party. pic.twitter.com/OZve4X1WV3 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 23, 2018

1.54 pm: Aman Mani Tripathi, independent MLA in Uttar Pradesh, pledged support to BJP, says ready to join saffron party anytime.

1.45 pm: In Kerala, M P Veerendra Kumar, state president of the Janata Dal (U) Sharad Yadav faction, is the candidate supported by ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, while B Babu Prasad is the UDF candidate.

1.38 pm: In West Bengal, voting for five seats is taking place. Trinamool Congress (TMC) has fielded four candidates–Nadimul Haque, who was renominated, Subhasish Chakraborty, Abir Biswas and Santunu Sen. TMC will also support Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi for the fifth seat. CPI(M)’s Rabin Deb is contesting as the Left Front candidate for the fifth seat.

1.14 pm: SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav claimed BJP MLAs will vote in favor of his party. “There will be no cross-voting, but yes BJP MLAs will cross-vote in our favor.”

A dinner with MLAs. pic.twitter.com/5nNzqXRSkm — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 21, 2018

12.57 pm: Nitin Agrawal, MLA, and son of Naresh Agrawal, who recently quit SP to join BJP, said, “All the nine candidates of BJP will win. SP insulted their workers and people will answer them for choosing a candidate that entertains the society rather than one who serves the society.”

12.56 pm: In what may dampen chances of Mayawati’s BSP, one of her MLAs, Anil Singh, has said he voted for BJP candidate.

12.30 pm: Voting for five and one seats are taking place in West Bengal and Kerala respectively. In Uttar Pradesh, there are 11 candidates in the fray, including Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, for the 10 seats. As per the Election Commission, voting is to be held till 4 PM. Counting of votes will be taken up at 5 PM tomorrow itself. BJP and its allies have 324 MLAs in the 403-member Assembly. A candidate needs 37 first preference votes for winning. The BJP can easily win eight of the 10 seats. It will be left with 28 surplus votes. BJP is confident of winning the ninth seat as well.