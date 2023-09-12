Uttar Pradesh rains: At least 19 dead in 24 hours, schools ordered shut in some districts

Heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh over the past few days have led to the tragic loss of at least 19 lives. Flooding has crippled normal life, resulting in the temporary closure of schools in certain districts due to waterlogging. Reports have emerged of roof collapses, drownings, and fatalities caused by lightning strikes in various parts of the state.

The affected regions include Hardoi, Barabanki, Pratapgarh, Kannauj, Amethi, Deoria, Jalaun, Kanpur, Unnao, Sambhal, Rampur, and Muzaffarnagar districts, officials said.

Rainfall measuring over 40 mm was recorded in the 24 hours till 5 PM on Monday in 22 districts, including Moradabad, Sambhal, Kannauj, Rampur, Hathras, Barabanki, and Kasganj. The repercussions of the rainfall have been particularly dire in Lucknow and Barabanki, where widespread waterlogging has caused disruptions for commuters and slowed down train services considerably due to flooded tracks.

In response to the challenging weather conditions, Lucknow District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar has taken the precautionary measure of temporarily closing schools. Additionally, an advisory has been issued, urging people to limit unnecessary outdoor activities due to the risk of severe lightning strikes.

Efforts to address the waterlogging issue are underway across various parts of the state capital. Urban areas are being attended to by Municipal Corporation teams, while sub-divisional magistrate-led teams are addressing concerns in rural areas. Cow shelters are also being inspected and secured to ensure livestock safety.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav raised concerns about corruption within the budget allocated for ‘smart cities.’ He alleged that the waterlogging crisis in Lucknow exposes the shortcomings of the BJP government’s promises.

“The BJP has let down the people of the state under the guise of smart cities. Mismanagement of funds allocated for this scheme is evident in the current situation,” Yadav stated.

According to the Meteorological Department’s forecast, the western region of Uttar Pradesh can expect rain and showers until September 17, with a lightning alert in effect until September 15.

In light of the widespread waterlogging, the Nipun Assessment Test (NAT) examination, initially scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in all basic schools, has been postponed until further notice, as confirmed by the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA).

In Unnao, lightning strikes have claimed the lives of 140 sheep in the Hansanganj tehsil. Reports from the Relief Commissioner’s office indicate that 19 tehsils across 10 districts have been adversely affected by flooding.

As of now, no rivers in the state have exceeded their danger levels. However, the Ganga in Bijnor and the Son River in Mirzapur show a rising water trend. In response, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials in affected districts to speed up the relief efforts.

Shelter homes have been established, although none have moved so far. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are on standby in districts, prepared for emergencies. Relief measures, including the distribution of food and vaccinations for livestock, are currently underway.

(With inputs from PTI)