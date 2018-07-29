Uttar Pradesh rain havoc: 69 killed in four days, 86 injured

The maximum of 11 deaths were reported from Saharanpur, followed by other places.

As many as 69 have died and 86 others injured in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh since Thursday as heavy rains pounded different parts of the state, a senior official said today. The maximum of 11 deaths were reported from Saharanpur, followed by other places. “Sixty nine persons have been killed and 86 injured in the rain-related incidents in the state since Thursday,” Relief Commissioner Sanjay Prasad told PTI here.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials of all districts to alert people and asked them to undertake extensive tours in the affected areas and identify dilapidated buildings and get them vacated, a government spokesperson said here. Adityanath has directed the officials to give financial assistance to those who have been severely affected by rains and also medical treatment to the needy.