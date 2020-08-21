Uttar Pradesh: Probe ordered after videos of SDM beating up youth in Ballia go viral, official suspended

Bilthara Road SDM Ashok Chaudhary suspended for beating youths for not wearing masks. (Screengarb from viral video)

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended a senior Ballia district administration official after videos showing him beating up youth went viral on social media. The official in question is Ashok Chaudhary, Bilthara Road SDM.

The SDM was on Thursday caught on camera beating up youths and misbehaving. The incident took place at the Chowkia traffic intersection while the SDM was enforcing a drive for the people to wear face masks in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Two videos of Ashok went viral on social media, prompting the state government to initiate action against him. The victim youths also filed a complaint with the police against the officer.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took serious cognisance of the incident and suspended Ashok. The official has been attached with the Revenue Board.

The video footage of the incident shows Ashok Chaudhary beating the locals including a person going on a bike with a woman at the main gate of the tehsil. In another video, the SDM is seen entering a shop and beating up two youths. He also dragged them on the road.

Along with the SDM, his security personnel are also seen beating up the youths.

Meanwhile, a probe has been ordered by the government into the incident.