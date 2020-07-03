Kanpur: 8 policemen killed in encounter with criminals in Bikaru village of Uttar Pradesh

8 policemen killed in Kanpur. (Representational pic)

Kanpur Police: At least 8 personnel of Uttar Pradesh police were killed while four others were critically injured during an encounter with criminals in Kanpur. According to news agency ANI, a group of assailants opened fire on a police team that had gone to arrest history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. The incident took place on Thursday night in Bikaru village.

The deceased cops include a deputy superintendent and three sub-inspectors. They have been identified as CO Devendra Kumar Mishra, SO Mahesh Yadav, Chowki Incharge Anup Kumar, Sub-Inspector Nebulal, Constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Jitendra and Bablu.

“We have started the combing operation. Eight Police personnel died, four were injured, they are being treated at the hospital. Police from neighbouring districts Kannauj and Kanpur Dehat have also been called,” JN Singh, ADG Kanpur zone, said.

Vikas Dubey has around 50 cases registered against him. He had also won the election of village head and was also a Zila Panchayat member.

“Case under Sec 307 was lodged against history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, Police had gone to arrest him. JCBs were put up there which obstructed our vehicles. When Force got down, criminals opened fire. There was retaliatory firing but criminals were at a height, so our 8 men died,” DGP HC Awasthi told ANI.

He added that STF has been deployed and a large scale opeartion is being carried out. “This is in continuation with the operation for which the team had gone there in the first place,” the top cop said.

On getting information, senior police officials, including ADG Kanpur Zone Jai Narayan Singh and IG Kanpur Range Mohit Agarwal, rushed to the spot. A forensic team is examining the area.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences and sought a detailed report into the incident. He has also directed DGP HC Awasthi to initiate strict action against those behind the killings.

ASP, Rural, Brijesh Srivastava, said police had gone to arrest Vikas Dubey after lodging a fresh attempt to murder case. He said as soon as the police team reached his residence, the assailants gheraoed cops and opened indiscriminate fire. Soon, an additional police team was rushed to the spot to rescue the cops.

The injured cops were taken to the hospital where doctors declared eight of them brought dead. The assailants managed to escape from the spot.