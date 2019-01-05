Uttar Pradesh: Police inspector who shouted ‘thain thain’ injured in an encounter in Sambhal

By: | Published: January 5, 2019 1:18 PM

Last year in October, Manoj Kumar became a trending subject after his video of mimicking gunshots — thain thain — went viral on social media. Kumar did this after his pistol jammed during a search operation. 

thai thai, up thai thai, thai thai police, thai thai police cop, Manoj Kumar, sub inspector Manoj Kumar,Sambhal encounterManoj Kumar became a trending subject after his video of mimicking gunshots — thain thain — went viral on social media. (IE)

Police Inspector Manoj Kumar who became famous for shouting ‘thain thain’ during an encounter got injured on Friday during an exchange of fire in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

Informing about the incident, SP Yamuna Prasad told ANI that two bike-borne miscreants fired at police during which sub-inspector Manoj Kumar got injured.

“During counter-firing, a criminal was also injured. One criminal is absconding. Injured have been taken to a hospital,” Prasad said.

Later, the UP Police decide to give him a bravery award for Manoj Kumar’s ‘quick thinking’ in such a difficult situation. The police termed the inspector’s act as a ‘strategic step’ for several reasons. The incident happened when a team had gone to catch a local criminal who was wanted in Sambhal police station.

During the search operation, SI Kumar’s pistol got jammed. He tried to fix it but when it did not work, he shouted thai thai to scare the criminals.

 

