Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi lays foundation stone for warrior king Suheldev Singh’s statue in Bahraich

The projects will focus on the development of various tourist amenities including a cafeteria, guest house and a children’s park. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present at the event.
King Suheldev, an icon of the Rajbhar community, had defeated and killed the Ghaznavid general Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud in a battle on the banks of the Chittora lake in Bahraich in 1033.
