  • MORE MARKET STATS

Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections: Cabinet nod to start seat reservation process afresh in line with HC order

By: |
March 17, 2021 10:18 AM

The process of reservation of seats will be decided afresh in the three-tier panchayat polls to be held in Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

Uttar Pradesh panchayat electionsThe Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court directed the state government on Monday to finalise the process of reservation of seats in the panchayat polls, keeping 2015 as the base year.

The process of reservation of seats will be decided afresh in the three-tier panchayat polls to be held in Uttar Pradesh, an official said. The state cabinet, at a meeting on Wednesday, gave its nod to promulgate the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Raj (Reservation and Allotment of Places and Posts) (Twelfth Amendment) Rules, 2021, clearing the way for deciding the procedure of reservation of seats in line with a high court decision, the official said.

At the virtual meeting of the state cabinet, it was decided that necessary steps for finalising the seat reservation process in the coming three-tier panchayat elections, keeping 2015 as the base year, will be taken.

Related News

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court directed the state government on Monday to finalise the process of reservation of seats in the panchayat polls, keeping 2015 as the base year.

The court also extended the panchayat elections till May 25. Earlier, it had set May 15 as the deadline for completing the election process.? In another important decision, the cabinet approved extending the benefits of the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana to the poor among the Tharus, Sahariyas and Kols, giving its nod to the revised proposal of the scheme.

The cabinet also authorised the chief minister for introducing necessary amendments in the guidelines of the Chief Minister Housing Scheme-Rural from time to time.

Apart from this, the cabinet approved a proposal to purchase private land for the Noida International Airport Jewar. The decision was taken for making arrangements for land for the future expansion of the airport.

Land measuring 1,365 hectares is wanted for the expansion of the projec

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections Cabinet nod to start seat reservation process afresh in line with HC order
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘Jai Shri Ram’ to ‘Khela Hobe’: Five slogans shaping the campaign in West Bengal elections
2Puducherry Election 2021: Full list of Congress candidates
3Parties gear up for April 17 Pipili assembly by-poll in Odisha