Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021: Cooperative bank loan defaulters barred from contesting polls

Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided not to allow cooperative bank defaulters to contest Panchayat elections. If a person wants to contest the polls, he/she will first have to repay the loan taken from Cooperative Society and the District Cooperative Bank and produce a no dues certificate thereof.

Instructions in this regard have already been issued by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Cooperative Department. Following the order, Assistant Commissioner and Assistant Registrar of Cooperatives (Prayagraj) Pramod Veer Rai also issued a letter barring candidates who have defaulted on a loan, Hindi daily Dainik Jagran reported.

Rai informed the daily that people who have availed a loan from cooperative societies and cooperative banks need to repay their loans, failing which they will be barred from contesting elections.

A similar order was also issued by Muradabad authorities barring the loan defaulters from contesting the polls.

Though the Election Commission is yet to notify the dates for the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections, preparations are in full swing for the polls. The Allahabad High Court has set April 30 as the deadline for holding panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh, dismissing the EC’s submission to hold the polls by May-end.

Following the court’s order, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Cabinet recently approved the UP Panchayati Raj (Reservation and Allotment of Seats and Offices) (Eleventh Amendment) Rules, 2021. The cabinet also annulled the erstwhile Akhilesh Yadav-led government’s 2015 reservation order, which rendered null and void the rotational seat reservation in rural local bodies. The tenure of the last village panchayats had already ended on December 25, 2020. The delayed elections will see a total of 57,207 heads getting elected this year.

At present, the state has 826 development blocks, 58,194 Gram Sabhas with 7,31,813 wards, 75,855 wards in Kshetra Panchayats and 30,051 wards in 75 Zila Panchayats.