Uttar Pradesh: Over 40 lakh employees go on strike for pension scheme; govt invokes ESMA

(ANI)

Over 40 Lakh employees working in Uttar Pradesh state government offices on Wednesday launched a 7-day strike demanding the termination of the current pension scheme and re-implementation of the old scheme, ANI reported. Due to the strike, the transport services are expected to get affected. The government schools and offices schools will also take a hit.

Speaking on the developments, a protestor told ANI, “Every employee from across the state is coming together to participate in the strike, along with the Employee Unions. We want our old pension scheme back. The government should listen to its employees and their demands because they are the soul of the organisations.”

After the talks between the government and the employee unions failed, the state invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) – which bans all kind of protests. The act also gives the right to the police to arrest protestors.

The protest by the employees will continue for the next seven days. The protestors are demanding the implementation of the old pension scheme, and scrap the newer one.

“After working for his whole life, if an employee does not get the pension – then what would he do after retirement. If they reimplement the old pension scheme, then the employee’s life will at least be secured,” another protestor asked.