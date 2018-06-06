Uttar Pradesh on high alert after LeT threatens to blow up railway stations, religious places

The Uttar Pradesh police has stepped up vigil across the state following the receipt of a letter threatening to launch terror attacks in different parts of the state, including religious places and railway stations. The police said that they have sounded a high-alert following the recovery of the letter. The letter has been signed by Maulana Ambu Sheikh, area commander of banner terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Jammu and Kashmir, though the police have said that they are yet to ascertain its veracity.

According to news agency IANS, the letter threatens to trigger bomb blasts at religious and public places. According to the police, the letter says that LeT’s targets include Krishna Janmbhoomi in Mathura and Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. The letter further said that several public places including the Hapur and Saharanpur railway stations are also on LeT’s radar.

The letter’s authenticity is yet to be verified but the police have stepped up the vigil at sensitive locations as a precautionary measure. The letter even mentions June 6, 8 and 10 as dates when LeT operatives will target the prominent places.

Massive security checks are underway in capital Lucknow to prevent any untoward incident. Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Anand Kumar said that the Intelligence Bureau has sounded an alert following the recovery of the letter.

In Mathura, police said that they have tightened the security near the Banke Bihari temple, Shri Krishna Janmbhoomi and also at the railway station. Police said security was already beefed up but after receiving inputs from the intelligence agencies, the officials have been asked to remain alert. “We receive inputs from intelligence agencies from time to time, so we are making additional security arrangements accordingly,” police told ANI.