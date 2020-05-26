  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Uttar Pradesh not your private property’: Congress’ DK Shivakumar chides Yogi Adityanath over migrants remark

By: |
Updated: May 26, 2020 6:43:05 PM

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday had said that other states should seek its permission to employ its natives.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar slams Ygi Adityanath’s comments on migrants. (File)

Terming as “unconstitutional” Uttar Pradesh government’s decision that other states should seek its permission to employ its natives, Karnataka Congress on Tuesday said such actions lack common sense and would only make people of the state to suffer more.

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar in a series of tweets hit out at the northern state’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the move and said, UP was not the private property of his government.

Related News

“UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s move to restrict hiring people of UP is unconstitutional & goes against the right to freedom of movement. Mr Yogi, please note that UP is not the private property of your govt. The people of UP don’t need your govt’s permission to work anywhere in India,” Shivakumar tweeted.

“Mr Yogi doesn’t understand the basic rules of governance in a democracy. Such actions lack common sense and will only make the people of UP suffer more.. When it’s convenient for BJP, it’s One Nation, when it’s not, it’s different states & different people Heights of hypocrisy!” he said in another tweet.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday had said that other states should seek its permission to employ its natives. Upset that migrant labourers were “not properly taken care of” by various states in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, Adityanath had said, “These workers are our biggest resource and we will give them employment in Uttar Pradesh as state government was going to set up a panel for their employment.”

“They are our people… and if some states want them back, they have to seek permission from the state government,” he had said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. ‘Uttar Pradesh not your private property’ Congress’ DK Shivakumar chides Yogi Adityanath over migrants remark
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi govt has sent nearly 2.41 lakh people back to their home states in 196 trains, says Manish Sisodia
2Nizamuddin Markaz: Delhi Police files before court chargesheet against 82 foreigners
3Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Maharashtra govt aimed at blaming CM Uddhav Thackeray: Devendra Fadnavis