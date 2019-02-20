Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena to provide arms training to youth to fight terrorism

By: | Published: February 20, 2019 9:32 AM

Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena founder Amit Jani has announced that he will provide arms training to youth to help the country deal with a Pulwama-like situation, if it arises in the future.

Jani informed that he has constituted a dedicated force for the purpose and named it Hindu Action Force. Youth across from the country will be recruited in this force and provided high-quality arms training.

According to Jani’s claims, over 1,000 youth have already enrolled in the outfit. Jani said that youth will undergo rigorous training and learn counter-terrorism skills. “Besides combat training, they will also be provided the best self defence training,” he said.

The training of the youth will start from March in Noida. Also, a dedicated training centre will be set up in Greater Noida. The training will be provide to these youth free of cost, Jani said.

Besides helping during terror attacks, the Hindu Action Force, Jani said, will also provide assistance during natural calamities. Jani said that the trained youth will be provided licensed arms.

The Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena was floated by Jani last year. The outfit has announced that it will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

