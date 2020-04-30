Uttar Pradesh: Mother left stunned as son she sent for grocery shopping returns with wife during lockdown

Representational pic.

A mother in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad was left shocked when she learned that her son whom she had sent to buy groceries, married a girl and returned home with his wife instead of groceries. According to news agency ANI, the amusing incident happened in the Sahibabad area of the city.

Anguished over her son’s behaviour and his secret marriage, the mother denied entry to the couple and sought help from the police. She went to the police complaining about her son. She also took the couple to the police station and said that she was not ready to accept their marriage.

“I had sent my son to do the grocery shopping today, but when he returned, he came back with his wife. I am not ready to accept this marriage,” a teary-eyed mother said.

The agency claimed that the couple has no proof that they are married. The priest who got them married reportedly told them he can give a certificate only after the lockdown is lifted. The wedding is said to have taken place at an Arya Samaj Mandir in Haridwar two months ago.

According to reports, the couple had tied the knot two months ago but the man kept the marriage secret. The groom, identified as Guddu (26), said he couldn’t get a marriage certificate from the temple because no witness was present at that moment.

“I had decided to visit Haridwar again but could not due to the lockdown,” he said.

Guddu said that he decided to bring his wife back due to the lockdown. He had housed at a rented accommodation but she was apparently asked to vacate the house by the landlord.

The couple said that they are hopeful of obtaining a marriage certificate from the temple once the lockdown is lifted and save their marriage.