Uttar Pradesh MLC Elections: Deputy CM Keshav Maurya, six other ministers in BJP’s list of probables

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is likely to field key ministers in the state cabinet for the upcoming UP Legislative Council elections on June 20 in order to ensure that they can continue on their current posts, The Indian Express reported. Last week, the Election Commission had announced polls to fill up vacant seats in the Upper House in the state. The members will be retiring on June 6. Since the Legislative Council is a permanent house, the elections happen every two years after one-third of the Council members retire. The tenure for an MLC member is six years.

Among the 13 outgoing members, six are from Samajwadi Party (SP), three each from BJP and BSP and one from Congress. While the votes of at least 29 MLAs are needed for every Council candidate, the BJP is slated to get nine MLCs elected, and the SP, four.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Panchayati Raj Minister Bhupendra Singh will be on the BJP’s list as their membership is about to expire on July 6, the IE report said, citing sources.

“BJP has decided to get seven ministers elected. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Panchayati Raj Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary will be on the list as their legislative council membership is expiring on July 6. There are five other ministers – JPS Rathore, Dayashankar Mishra “Dayalu”, Narendra Kashyap, Jashwant Saini and Danish Azad Ansari – who are not members of any House. They will also be given MLC seats to continue as ministers,” a BJP leader told IE, adding that for the remaining two seats, the party is mulling over names of some dedicated workers who might be given a chance.

The BJP and its allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad Party are in majority in the Upper House as well with a count of 68, while the Congress will be left with no representation in the Legislative Council after their only MLC Deepak Singh’s term expiring in July. June 9 is the last date for filing nominations while the polling and counting of votes will be taken up on June 20.