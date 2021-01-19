Uttar Pradesh MLC Election: Former IAS officer Arvind Kumar Sharma among 10 candidates fielded by BJP

Former IAS officer AK Sharma

Uttar Pradesh MLC Election: Former IAS officer Arvind Kumar Sharma is among the 10 candidates fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party for the Legislative Council Election in Uttar Pradesh. A Gujarat-cadre officer, Sharma recently took voluntary retirement from the post of secretary in the central government to join the BJP. The buzz is that Sharma, who is close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, may be inducted in the cabinet of Yogi Adityanath.

Before taking a plunge into politics, the former bureaucrat had been with Narendra Modi ever since that latter was chief minister of Gujarat. After Modi became the chief minister in 2001, Sharma was made a secretary in the government. When Modi became Prime Minister, Sharma was brought in Delhi and was appointed secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Sharma is credited to have successfully handled Vibrant Gujarat, brainchild of then chief minister Modi. During his stint with Modi, the former IAS officer handled many key infrastructure projects in Gujarat. Analysts believe that the BJP may use Sharma’s expertise in governance and completion of projects since the election in the state is just a year away.

For 12 vacant seats, the BJP has fielded 10 candidates while the Samajwadi Party has deployed 2. One independent candidate is also trying his luck in the election which will take place on January 12. Among the BJP candidates in the fray are Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, state president Swatantra Dev Singh, retired IAS AK Sharma, Ashwini Tyagi, Govind Narayan, Dharamveer Singh, Manvendra Singh Kunwar, Laxman Prasad, Salil Bishnoi and Surendra Chaudhary.

Ahmad Hasan and Rajendra Chowdhury are two candidates of the Samajwadi Party. In the 100-member UP Legislative Council, the SP has a maximum of 55 members while the BJP has 25. Mayawati’s BSP has 8 seats whereas Congress and Nirdaliye Samooh have two each.