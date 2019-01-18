Uttar Pradesh mining scam: ED turns heat on Akhilesh, summons SP MLC Ramesh Mishra, IAS B Chandrakala

UP mining scam: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned four people including IAS officer B Chandrakala and Samajwadi Party MLC Ramesh Kumar Mishra in connection with an alleged illegal mining case in Uttar Pradesh, a PTI report said.

This comes a day after the agency filed a money laundering case in connection with an illegal sand mining case in which former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has come under the CBI scanner. According to a report in The Indian Express, the ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against politicians and bureaucrats from Uttar Pradesh based on a CBI FIR filed earlier this month.

Also Read: Netflix sees this video game as a bigger rival than HBO

The ED case was registered for allegedly laundering proceeds of crime earned through illegal allotment of sand mining licences in Hamirpur district between 2012 and 2016, it said. Yadav, who had served as the CM of Uttar Pradesh between 2012 and 2017, held the charge of mining department before Gayatri Prajapati was made the full-time minister in June 2013.

Chandrakala and Mishra have been asked to appear before the investigating officer in Lucknow next week. Two more officials were similarly summoned under the PMLA.

The ED, the IE report said citing sources, will examine the role of ministers who held the mining portfolio between 2012 and 2016 when the irregularities took place. It said that the ED will also also identify the properties and assets created by the accused with the money earned through illegal means. It said that the ED may also proceed to attach these properties.

The agency may also call the ministers for interrogation if needed, the IE report said citing ED sources.

Meanwhile, a CBI officer told the IE that since all irregularities took place between 2012 and 2016, the role of both Yadav and Prajapati will be examined. “No decision has yet been taken on their questioning though,” the official added.

The CBI had earlier this month conducted raids at multiple locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and filed an FIR in connection with the mining scam. The CBI had dropped hints that it may examine Akhilesh Yadav’s role. The location where CBI had conducted raids included the residences of Mishra.