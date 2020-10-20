Uttar Pradesh memorial scam: Govt officials among six named in first chargesheet

BSP chief Mayawati, the brain behind the memorial, was chief minister from 2007 to 2012.

The Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Department has started filing chargesheet in cases of alleged financial irregularities into construction of memorials undertaken by then chief minister and BSP chief Mayawati between 2007 and 2012. In its first chargesheet, the department has named six people, including at least two state government officials.

Those who have been chargesheeted include then Geology and Mining Joint Director Suhail Ahmad Farooqui, then Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam unit in-charge Ajay Kumar, consortium head Pannalal Yadav, Ashok Singh, Hoshiyar Singh and S K Tyagi.

A vigilance officer said that the department would file more chargesheets as the investigation proceeds. “Around 30-40 people will be chargesheeted in the coming days. As of now, the chargesheet is against government officials and some private people only, and the investigation against politicians involved is still in the process,” the official told The Indian Express.

The report states that the Vigilance Department has been investigating five memorials in Lucknow and Noida, where statues of BSP founder Kanshi Ram and the party’s election symbol elephant were built. The probe mostly revolved around financial irregularities in transportation and carving of stones.

The department has reportedly found that several registration numbers mentioned in official records were those of two-wheelers. Initially, the irregularities were flagged by the Lokayukta. It alleged that Rs 1,400 crore of public money was siphoned off in construction of the memorials. Based on that report, the Vigilance Department filed an FIR in the case.

BSP chief Mayawati, the brain behind the memorial, was chief minister from 2007 to 2012. She was succeeded by Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son Akhilesh Yadav. Two years after taking over as chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav had ordered an investigation in the case in 2014.