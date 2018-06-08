Uttar Pradesh: Man who accused CM Adityanath aide of accepting Rs 25 lakh bribe taken into police custody

Abhishek Gupta was arrested after BJP filed a police complaint against him. (Image: ANI)

In a strange turn of events, the Uttar Pradesh police on Friday arrested the man who had filed a complaint against Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath’s Principal Secretary SP Goyal of accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh. The complainant – Abhishek Gupta – was arrested after BJP filed a police complaint against him.

According to the complaint filed by BJP’s state headquarter in-charge, Gupta claimed his proximity with several BJP leaders and also projected himself as a party worker to get the work done, reports News 18.

Earlier in the day, Gupta alleged that Goyal had demanded a bribe of Rs 25 lakh from him to set up a petrol pump. “‘First he demanded it indirectly, later asked for Rs 25 lakh,” Gupta told ANI.

Governor Ram Naik had also directed the state government to take action against Principal Secretary Goyal. In his letter dated April 30, 2018, Governor Naik had informed the CM about the problem being faced by the complainant Abhishek Gupta in getting additional land for setting up a petrol pump in Lucknow, reports Hindustan Times.

“Mr Abhishek Gupta, resident of 24, Prakash Lok, Indira Nagar, Lucknow has informed me, through a letter dated April 18, 2018 on email, that he proposed to set up petrol pump sanctioned by Essar Oil Limited in Resso village of Sandila tehsil, Hardoi. As the main road to connect the petrol pump is narrow, a representation given to provide necessary land is pending at the level of principal secretary to chief minister,” the governor wrote, reports HT.