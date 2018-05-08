Uttar Pradesh: Man carries wife’s dead body on shoulder after hospital ‘denied’ ambulance, probe ordered

A probe has been ordered by the administration even as the hospital denied the allegations. (Source: ANI)

In a shocking case of medical apathy reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun, a man was seen carrying the dead body of his wife on his shoulders and pleading with tempo drivers to drop him as he was allegedly denied a vehicle by the district hospital. A probe has been ordered by the administration even as the hospital denied the allegations saying it has two hearse vans which are provided to anyone who asks for them.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Nemichandra said that the woman was admitted to the hospital by her husband and the matter came to their notice after the media reports. “Munisha (30) was admitted to the district hospital by her husband Sadiq. She died yesterday after which her husband carried her body on his shoulder. The matter came to the fore through media reports,” Nemichandra said.

Sadiq, the victim, has alleged that he had written to Dr R S Yadav, Chief Medical Superintendent of the hospital, demanding an ambulance. However, Nemichandra said that Yadav never got a letter.

Watch video:

#WATCH Badaun: Man carried wife’s dead body on his shoulder in the absence of a hearse van, yesterday. Chief Medical Officer has ordered probe into the matter pic.twitter.com/5GXQ5SxBbU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 8, 2018

“It is being alleged that Sadiq had written to the Dr R S Yadav, Chief Medical Superintendent of the hospital, demanding ambulance but he did not get that. He then took the body on his shoulder after which locals arranged a tempo for him,” the CMO said.

He said that taking note of the incident, a notice has been served to the hospital CMS and a committee has been constituted to probe it. The CMO, however, clarified that after giving the application, Sadiq did not wait and when the hospital staff looked out for him, he had already left the hospital premises with the body.

This isn’t the first time when an incident like this has been reported. In March 2017, the relatives of a woman were forced to carry her body home on their shoulders after being allegedly denied an ambulance at a government hospital in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district.

A similar incident was also reported from Jharkhand’s Chatra district where a man’s body was carried by family members in a bedsheet after being denied a hearse in July last year.